JEE, NEET exams must be postponed: IYC

New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress (IYC) president Srinivas B V on Wednesday demanded from the Central Government postponement of the JEE and NEET examinations.

On the instruction of Mr Srinivas, the Youth Congress workers demonstrated outside the Ministry of Education today.

The demonstration was led by Harish Panwar, Delhi unit In-charge of Youth Congress, Khushboo Mangla Sharma, co-Incharge of Delhi Youth Congress. Several office bearers and hundreds of workers of Delhi Pradesh unit were also present on the occasion.

"Corona in India has taken a mascular form. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is hospitalised, many Union ministers and Chief Ministers of the states have been infected by it. Despite this, it is unthinkable for the Central Government not to postpone the JEE and NEET examinations," Mr Srinivas said.

"We demand that the Central Government should postpone these examinations in the interest of the students. Taking the exam is a necessary step, but not by putting the lives of millions of students at risk," he said.

The Youth Congress alleged that on the one hand, the Central Government is ending government jobs under the cover of the Corona era and on the other hand is issuing notifications for JEE and NEET examinations.

Speaking further, Mr Srinivas said, "There is a need for a logical and comprehensive strategy to deal with the Corona crisis but the central government is deliberately taking the risk instead of focusing on it."

"Unemployment among the youth is increasing. The central government has put an undeclared moratorium on new appointments. There have been more than 30 lakh cases of corona in the country due to the mistakes of the government," he said.

"Instead of dealing with this danger, efforts are being made to endanger the lives of students. Children are the future of our country. Risking their lives is like putting the country's future in danger," he added.—UNI