JEE-Mains 2020: Fresh applications to be submitted from May 19 to 24, check details here

New Delhi: The HRD Ministry on Tuesday said that fresh applications for JEE Mains can be submitted from May 19-24. The students who have dropped study abroad plans due to COVID-19 will get a fresh chance to apply for JEE-Mains.

"In view of representations received from various Indian students who were scheduled to join colleges abroad but are now keen to pursue their studies in India due to changed circumstances arising out of COVID-19, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to give an opportunity," HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank told PTI.

"Students who dropped the idea to study abroad, here is your chance to pursue your studies in India. I have advised @DG_NTA to give one more opportunity to students to submit new/complete online application form for JEE (Main) 2020. Hurry! Forms available till 24th May," the HRD Minister said in a tweet post.

"Students who were not able to complete their application form due to other reasons can also make use of this opportunity," said NTA Director Vineet Joshi.

The JEE Main Exam 2020 will be held across the country from July 18-23.

Those who will qualify in the exams will appear for the JEE Advanced exam scheduled to take place on April 26.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for Class 12 exams that will be held across the country from July 1 to July 15. The papers for some subjects were pending amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The applications will be available on or before May 24 till 5 pm. The registration can be submitted till 11.50 pm on the last day. Candidates have asked to pay the fee via debit card, net banking, UPI, or Paytm. For more information visit the official website of JEE.

(with PTI inputs)