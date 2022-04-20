JEE MAIN 2021 Exams! How to prepare strategically to assure 250+ when there is chance of postponement

New Delhi: Soon after the decision to postpone the CBSE board exams 2021 for Class 12 was announced by the Education Ministry, students from across the country are pushing for the deferment of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 April session.

Though no announcement regarding the postponement of the JEE Main 2021 April exams has been made by the NTA, the admit cards for the same have not been issued even though the exams are in 10 days. Students are advised to keep a check on the official website of NTA for more updates.

But don't worry, you can still climb up the merit lists if you utilise this time strategically. Below are some quick tips for last minute preparation that will surely help you score more in JEE Mains of April 2021.

1. Face your fears: Has it ever happened to you that the one topic you skip surely shows up in the exam? When there is less time, we tend to ignore some difficult topics and hope to cover up with other topics that we are confident about. But a dicey preparation can rarely give you solid results. So strengthen your weak points. You can use the Oswaal JEE Main Solved Papers. This book lets you fortify every concept with chapter-wise and topic-wise presentations. It gives access to the fully solved JEE Main 2019 and 2020 papers. Go through them thoroughly. Don't miss out on the 'Commonly Made Errors' section to avoid silly mistakes in the exam.Here is recommended link for Oswaal JEE-Main Solved Papers: https://bit.ly/3x41Rc2

2. Use the right tools: Last-minute prep can be aced only with the right resources. Books which are able to simplify the subject, and present content in a way that is easy to remember, are precious. A book that sums everything up perfectly is the Topper's Handbook. This is a universal reckoner with in-depth explanations as well as quick tips, which come in handy to crack multiple entrance exams.

Find Toppers' Handbook at https://bit.ly/2Qb39RN

3. Practice: There is no replacement for practice. The more you practice, the better and faster you get. Once you have covered all the topics, including the difficult ones, write as many papers as you can. Oswaal JEE (Main) Mock Test book gives you 15 sample question papers for ample practice. This book covers all typologies of questions which are carefully curated after a thorough research. Familiarise yourself with the question paper to feel more confident in the exam. The book also offers unique features like 'Subjective Analysis', 'Mind Maps' and 'Mnemonics' which provide clarity and boost memory.Here is recommended link for Oswaal JEE-Main Mock Test Sample Question Papers: https://bit.ly/2OSfcCK

All the 3 books- Oswaal JEE Main Solved Papers, JEE (Main) Mock Test Sample Question Papers and Topper's Handbook have QR codes which you can scan and access online content to learn anywhere, any time.

4. Recharge: It is important to rest and recharge while studying. Take multiple breaks, do light exercises and give yourself the necessary amount of sleep. When your mind is refreshed, it can grasp concepts easily and better retain information.

All books we discussed above are regularly updated. They have the latest content based on the scheme of examination issued by the NTA on 16th December 2020. Revision notes, cognitive tools and digital innovations make Oswaal Books a trusted study partner of lakhs of students across the country.

This story is provided by Oswaal Books and Learning Pvt. Ltd. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

—ANI