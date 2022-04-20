JEE (Main) exams commence

New Delhi: The twice-deferred Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) commenced on Tuesday at 0900 hrs amid COVID restrictions.

The engineering entrance exam will be held in multiple sessions across 660 centres till September 6.

students

Ahead of the exams, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in a message on micro blogging site twitter appealed to all candidates appearing for NEET and JEE examinations and their parents to appear at the examination centres following the health guidelines issued by the Union Government.

The National Testing Agency claimed that appropriate measures have been taken for safe conduct of the entrance examinations, saying that over 99 per cent of candidates had been assigned their "first choice of centre cities".

Paper 1 of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 is for admission to engineering courses in NITs, IITs and CFTs.

The medical entrance test -- National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted on September 13 for medical and dental admissions.—UNI