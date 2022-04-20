JE Arrested For Taking Bribe

Kashipur: Asking for a bribe of 39 thousand proved to be costly for a JE of the Power Corporation. The vigilance department has arrested the accused and send him to jail. The action of the vigilance department has caused a stir among government officials.

In order to set up an ata chakki (wheat grinding machine), Kashipur resident Hemendra Shreshtha had approached the subdivision office of the power corporation to sanction load of 8 KVA, where he met JE Rajendra Kumar, who demanded a bribe of 39 thousand for a connection, the official fee of which is 9 thousand. Disturbed by this, Hemendra made a complaint with the vigilance. Inspector in the Vigilance department, Arun Kumar was handed over the case for further investigation, who found reality in the complaint. A trap was set and Hemendra was asked to hand over an advance of 20 Thousand to the JE. On Friday, Hemendra reached the Sub Division office to hand over the advance. As soon as the money was handed over to the JE, the Vigilance team encircled the JE and caught him red handed. The vigilance team consisted of Deputy SP Arvind Dangwal, Inspector Sanjay Pandey, Constable Nagendra Bhatt, Jagdish etc.