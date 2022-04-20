JDS leader MC Managuli passes away at 85, K'taka CM expresses grief

Bengaluru (Karnataka): MC Managuli, Janata Dal (Secular) MLA from Sindagi Assembly and former horticulture minister of Karnataka, has passed away at a hospital in Bengaluru on Thursday morning. He was 85.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa condoled the demise of Managuli.

In a condolence message in Kannada, he said: "I am deeply saddened by the demise of JDS MLA from Sindagi constituency MC Managuli. The state has lost a senior leader. May his soul rest in peace."

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda too mourned the demise of JDS leader. "MC Managuli has been my companion for years both politically and personally. The news of his demise is shocking. May God provide strength to his family and his soul rests in peace," he said. (ANI)