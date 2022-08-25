JD(U) to contest Lok Sabha polls in UP too

Lucknow: After snapping its ties with the BJP in Bihar, the Janta Dal (United) is working to expand and strengthen its base in Uttar Pradesh, ahead of the next Lok Sabha elections in 2014.



The JD(U) is particularly focusing on the districts of east Uttar Pradesh bordering Bihar.



The JD(U) has appointed former MP from Jaunpur Lok Sabha seat Dhananjay Singh, as the party's national general secretary.

Dhananjay Singh contested the 2022 assembly election unsuccessfully from the Malhani seat, located in Jaunpur district.

His wife Srikala Reddy is Zila panchayat chairman in Jaunpur.



Singh said, "We are a political party and we will contest the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh this time. Nitish Kumar is now the longest serving chief minister and his charisma has not waned over the years."



He said that the party would start the process of identifying seats and prospective candidates soon and face elections with full preparedness.

—IANS