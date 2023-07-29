JD(U) takes swipe at BJP for 'ignoring' Bihar leaders in list of office-bearers

New Delhi: On Saturday, the JD(U) mocked BJP leaders from Bihar over their party's list of new national office-bearers, stating that the state's representatives weren't included because the governing party doesn't think it will do well in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Only one leader from Bihar is on the new list of BJP vice presidents, general secretaries, and secretaries, according to JD(U) spokesperson Rajib Ranjan, while eight are from Uttar Pradesh.

He pointed out that no BJP leader from Bihar has been elevated to the position of vice president or general secretary.—Inputs from Agencies