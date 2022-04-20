JD(U) Dispute: Sharad Faction To Decide On Future Strategy In Delhi On Aug 17

Lucknow: Janata Dal (United), which is on the verge of split following a direct fight between its president Nitish Kumar and senior party leader Sharad Yadav, will witness a show of strength by both the factions this week, first in New Delhi and then in Patna. While the Sharad Yadav group will hold a meeting of its leaders in New Delhi on August 17 under the banner of 'Sanjhi Virasat' where more than 10,000 party workers would attend the meeting when Mr Yadav will stake claim for being the real JD(U) affiliate. The Bihar CM has already summoned a national executive meeting in Patna, two days later, on August 19. Sacked JD(U) general secretary Arun Srivastava, who is behind the sudden change in the voting in Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls which led to the win of the Congress candidate Ahmed Patel, told reporters here today that the August 17 meeting would be a crucial one when almost all the state presidents of the party would be present to show their solidarity with Mr Sharad Yadav. He also said in Delhi, several secular leaders have been invited and most of them would be attending the meeting to show their support for Mr Yadav. "Leaders like Lalu Prasad of RLD, Sitaram Yechury of CPI(M), Akhilesh Yadav of SP, Mayawati of BSP and Ghulam Nabi Azad from the Congress have been invited. Out of these, Mr Yechury and Mr Azad of have given their nod," he added. Mr Srivastava was sacked on August 8 just after the lone JD(U) MLA voted in favour of the Congress candidate in Gujarat Rajya Sabha polls after going against the Nitish Kumar order. The MLA is said to have voted on the instance of Srivastava. The sacked JD(U) leader also disclosed that 20 of the total 71 MLAs of JD(U) in Bihar are ready to part ways from the Nitish Kumar Government and they are waiting for the right opportunity. "Now if they revolt it won't serve any purpose as they will loose their membership and Nitish would win the bypolls by illegal ways," he added. Announcing that Sharad Yadav along with other party leaders, who are opposed to Nitish would attend the Mahagathbandan meeting at Patna on August 27 called by Lalu Prasad, he said Mr Kumar had always ditched Sharad and other party leaders who had worked hard for making the party work at the ground level. "Nitish became the president of JD(U) only by circulating fake information about joining of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) of Ajit Singh and the party of Babu Lal Marandi after which Sharad stepped down. But surprisingly, Nitish took over and was running the party arbitrarily," he alleged. Mr Srivastava, talking about the defunct unit in Uttar Pradesh, said a new leadership would emerge very soon. UNI