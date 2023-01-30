    Menu
    States & UTs

    JD(U) announces first candidate for Nagaland election

    author-img
    The Hawk
    January30/ 2023

    Dimapur: For the next Nagaland Assembly election on February 27th, the JD(U) has presented its first candidate.

    Kitoho S Rotokha, general secretary of the state party, will run for office in Chumoukedemia district, representing the Ghaspani-II seat. On Sunday, JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh stated his party would execute the Naga political solution if it had "enough support" at the polls.

    Singh announced that his party will run in the upcoming state election because it is committed to delivering on the hopes of its constituents.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Nagaland Assembly election JD(U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in