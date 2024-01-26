JD(U) Affirms Allegiance to I.N.D.I.A Bloc, Encourages Congress to Reflect

JD(U) Stands Firmly with I.N.D.I.A Coalition, Urges Congress to Reflect on Alliance Dynamics. State JD(U) President Umesh Singh Kushwaha dismisses media speculations, emphasizing the stability of Bihar's ruling Mahagathbandhan.

India: Bihars Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar and his party JD(U) have expressed their support for the 'I.N.D.I.A coalition.' However they have also advised the Congress to take a moment of introspection and consider matters related to alliance partners and seat sharing.



Umesh Singh Kushwaha, the State President of JD(U) dismissed speculations in the media about a return to the BJP led NDA by Chief Minister Nitish Kumars party. Kushwaha stated during a press conference that everything is within Bihars ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' and any speculation in the media is driven by certain agendas.



Regarding developments he emphasized that he had met with the Chief Minister both yesterday and today as part of their regular interactions. He clarified that there is no truth to circulating rumors and also refuted claims that party MLAs were asked to rush to Patna.



Kushwaha played down the significance of Chief Minister Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav sitting apart from each other during the Republic Day parade. He assured everyone that they are firmly committed to the coalition reinforcing their dedication, towards this alliance.

—Input from Agencies