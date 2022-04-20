JCBs Put up, Criminals at Height: UP DGP Explains How Police Team Was Ambushed in Kanpur

New Delhi: After eight police personnel, including a Deputy SP-rank officer, lost their lives after a gang of criminals opened fire on them in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, state police chief HC Awasthi indicated that the criminals knew that the police team was coming as JCB machines were put up to obstruct its way.

Speaking to news agency ANI, DGP HC Awasthi said, "Case under Section 307 was lodged against history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, Police had gone to arrest him. JCBs were put up there which obstructed our vehicles. When force got down, criminals opened fire. There was retaliatory firing but criminals were at a height, so eight of our men were killed".

Notably, Vikas Dubey is the criminal that the police team had gone to nab, from his house. However, on reaching there, they came under fire from him and his associates. The incident took place in the early hours of Friday.

The DGP further informed that around seven police personnel sustained injuries in the ambush, adding, "Operation still underway as criminals managed to escape, taking advantage of the dark. IG, ADG, ADG (Law & Order) have been sent there to supervise operation. Forensic team from Kanpur was at spot, an expert team from Lucknow also being sent".

"STF has been deployed. IG/STF is reaching the spot. Kanpur STF is already at work. A large scale operation is being carried out. This is in continuation with the operation for which the team had gone there in the first place," he noted further.

The seven police personnel, who lost their lives, were, meanwhile, identified as: Deputy SP and CO Devendra Kumar Mishra, SO Mahesh Yadav, Chowki Incharge Anup Kumar, Sub-Inspector Nebulal, Constables Sultan Singh, Rahul, Jitendra and Bablu.

—ANI