JBL Everest Elite 700 Platinum: Excellent sound, killer looks

New Delhi:JBL has always been at the forefront when it comes to sound quality and, as part of its 70th birthday celebrations, the company has introduced the limited edition Everest Elite 700 Platinum headphones that comes packed with Bluetooth 4.0 and NXTGen active noise-cancelling technology. Retailing at $299.95 and yet to hit the Indian market, the headphone features "TruNote Auto Sound Calibration" technology that automatically tunes the sound and also equips built-in controls for music playback and a mic for hands-free calls. Here is what works for the device. Speaking of aesthetics, the design is excellent. The finish is superb and the JBL logo at the centre on both the earcups looks elegant.





The headphone is light in weight and the padding on the ear cups is comfortable. The headband is adjustable and fits almost all headsizes, the cushion is thin and gives a cool feeling when pressed. On tracks with intense sub-bass content like DJ Magic Mike's "Feel The Bass", the 40mm drivers at the core of headphone produced great bass with a lot of thump and detail. On tracks like "Can't Hold Us" by Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, the drums, the piano and the whimsical handclaps sounded pleasant. Overall, for almost all genres of music, the headphone sounded expressive and was capable of picking out the mid- and treble-ranges in a rich manner. The NXTGen active noise-cancellation technology blocks most of the outside noise, be it rumbling of the train or the sound of an airplane, thus proving to be a worthy companion while you are on the move.





The headphone also maintained healthy wireless connection while moving around in the house within the range. The headphones are supplemented via "my JBL" headphones app. Once connected with the mobile, it allows users to create custom EQ settings and adjust the levels of ambient noise around you and other headphone settings. Listening to music wirelessly, the headphone lasted for approximately 15 hours on a single charge which is as claimed by JBL. What does not work. Over longer listening periods, the headphone did produce a little pressure on the ears. The placement of the buttons is ergonomical and they can be easily accessed, but there were times when we accidentally switched tracks while wearing the headphones. Conclusion: The JBL Everest Elite 700 Platinum is a beatifully designed headphone and delivers enough kick to tempt rock, pop, EDM and hip-hop fans.

(Anuj Sharma )





--IANS