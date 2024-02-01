Jayant Sinha Refutes Claims of Bias in Probe Agencies, Questions Hemant Soren's Cooperation

Bharatiya Janata Party's Jayant Sinha defends investigative agencies, denies selective targeting of opposition leaders. Amidst accusations, Sinha highlights the need for a thorough probe into alleged corruption cases involving former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

New Delhi: The targeting of opposition leaders by investigative agencies has raised concerns but Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jayant Sinha dismissed this notion. Instead he emphasized the need for an inquiry into alleged corruption cases linked to former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Sinha believes that conducting an investigation will likely reveal instances of "loot happening in the state."



Sinha expressed hope for cooperation from the appointed Jharkhand Chief Minister while criticizing Hemant Soren for his alleged lack of cooperation during the probe. He argued against the narrative that investigative agencies solely focus on opposition figures stating that corruption cases go neglected by police in states governed by opposition parties. According to Sinha if these cases are thoroughly investigated evidence of looting in Jharkhand will be found.



These statements come amidst accusations from various opposition parties claiming harassment by the BJP through central agencies. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Hemant Sorens resignation. Labeled it as a blow, to federalism. Kharge accused the BJP of conspiring to destabilize opposition governments. Highlighted their tactics of using legal provisions to intimidate opposition leaders.



Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav also denounced the actions of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asserting that within a week the BJP has undermined democracy and federalism.

He claimed that the central government is undermining the fairness of agencies to favor the interests of the BJP.



After being questioned by the ED for than six hours in relation, to an alleged land scam and money laundering investigation Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren decided to resign. As a result Champai Soren, who is a supporter of Hemant Soren and also serves as the state transport minister has taken over as the new Chief Minister.

