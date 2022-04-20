Jayalalithaa continues to be very critical: Apollo

Chennai: (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa "continues to be very critical," a day after suffering cardiac arrest, and is on various life support systems, Apollo Hospitals said today.





Jayalalithaa, who had a cardiac arrest last evening "continues to be very critical and is on ECMO and other life support systems," Apollo Hospitals Chief Operating Officer Subbiah Viswanthan said in a statement.





"The Honourable Chief Minister is being treated and closely monitored by a team of experts," he added.





68-year-old Jayalalithaa has been put on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), a heart assist device, and was under the watch of experts, including cardiologists.





The ailing Chief Minister had shown signs of improvement during the last few days before the setback yesterday.

