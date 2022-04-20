Jaya remembered on 4th death anniv, AIADMK vows to retain power for 3rd time

Chennai: Floral tributes were paid to former AIADMK Supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on the occaison of her fourth death anniversary here on Saturday.

Clad in black shirts, Chief Minister and ruling AIADMK Co-cordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister and Coordinator O Panneerselvam, Ministers, MPs, MLAs, placed a wreath

at Ms Jayalalithaa's memorial on the Marina Beach front and paid their tributes.

Later, the AIADMK leaders, functionaries and cadres took a oath administered by Mr Panneerselvam and vowed to work unitedly and help the party to retain power for a third time in the Assembly elections due in April-May next year.

They also vowed to safeguard the principles of democracy by keeping at bay one family, that is pursuing dynastic politics, from coming to power.

Recalling Ms Jayalalithaa's assertion that Tamil Nadu would not grow on the path of development and progress if one family comes to power in the name of democracy, the AIADMK leaders vowed

to keep such forces at bay and continue the party's victorious march on the path shown by the late leader.

Before coming to her memorial, Earlier, Mr Palaniswami and Mr Panneerselvam paid floral tributes to a portrait of Ms Jayalalithaa at their residences.

They also took to twitter to pay their tributes to the late leader.

—UNI