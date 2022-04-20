Jaya Prada Calls For Action Against Azam Khan Over Sexist Comments

New Delhi: BJP leader Jaya Prada on Friday slammed SP MP Azam Khan for his sexist remarks against BJP MP Rama Devi in the Lok Sabha, saying he has insulted the House and he should be disqualified.

Khan, who is known for making controversial statements, had also made objectionable remarks against Prada during the Lok Sabha polls.

Prada, who had unsuccessfully contested the general elections against Khan from Rampur, said it is not a new thing for him to make such comments about women. Khan has an "unhealthy mindset" and one does not know what remarks he will make, the actor-turned-politician said in a statement. "He does not know that Lok Sabha is a temple to which leaders are elected and take up people's problems. Azam Khan has insulted the House by making indecent comments," Prada said.

The House should take action against him for his remarks, the former MP said. "He should be disqualified from Lok Sabha. He should be taught a lesson that those who insult Parliament must be kept out," she said. Khan on Friday was directed to apologise for his sexist and misogynistic remarks against Devi, who was in the Chair during a discussion on the Triple Talaq Bill in the Lok Sabha.

"The Speaker will ask Azam Khan to apologise over his comments made against Rama Devi without any condition in the House. If he does not do so, the Speaker has been authorised to take action against him," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.