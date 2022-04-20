Jaya Ma'am Personifies Simplicity: Vidya Balan

Mumbai: Vidya Balan, who is a fan of Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan starrer "Abhimaan", says she is bowled over by the actress' beauty, simplicity and grace in the 1973 film. Balan, 38, took to Twitter to share her feelings about the musical drama. "Watching Abhimaan for the nth time.. Oh, so beautiful in her white sarees, Jaya ma'am personifies simplicity, purity, grace and transparency of white in her performance. I want to hug her whenever I watch this film," she posted on Twitter. The "Kahaani" star said Bachchan was best suited in the role. "Mr B is so real as d (abhi)man... Thats what makes this film timeless (sic)." Balan wished she had the chance to work with the late filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee. "N what music!! Lastly I wish id had d chance to work with Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Most of my favourites are his films..Abhimaan, Anand, Golmaal (sic).