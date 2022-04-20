Jaunpur Admn Appeals Tablighi Jamaat Attendees To Give Info Or Face Action

Jaunpur: Amid ongoing efforts to track people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi's Nizamuddin area, the Jaunpur district administration has appealed to the people to furnish any information if they had attended the programme during the past month to the concerned police station or a case will be registered against them.

District Magistrate Shri Singh said that providing information is necessary for the health of their family members as well people who live near them. The neighbours of such individuals are also requested not to come in contact with them and stay away from them. He said that those who returned after attending the Tablighi Jamaat should immediately either contact mobile number 9454417578 or their concerned police station. If information regarding them is received during a probe, a case will be registered against them.

The DM said out of the individuals who attended the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi and were found here, the samples of 16 people were sent to Lucknow for testing and two among them have tested positive for the Coronavirus. It is important to test the samples of those who attended the programme in New Delhi after a medical check-up. UNI