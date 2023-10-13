    Menu
    Jatinder Pal Malhotra appointed as State President of Chandigarh BJP

    Pankaj Sharma
    October13/ 2023
    New Delhi [India]: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Friday appointed Jatinder Pal Malhotra as the State President of the Chandigarh BJP.

    "BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Jatinder Pal Malhotra, as State President of Chandigarh, BJP. This appointment comes into immediate effect," the BJP's official release said.

    This appointment comes into immediate effect, it added.

    Earlier in July, BJP appointed former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar as its state unit chief.

    The BJP is gearing up for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram to be held later this year as well for next year's Lok Sabha elections.

    The Election Commission of India recently announced dates for Assembly polls in 5 States. Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 23 and Telangana on November 30.

    The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states. Of the five states, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases. The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates.

    —ANI

