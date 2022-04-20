Jassie Gill on shooting new video in Canada amid new normal

Mumbai Singer Jassie Gill will release his romantic ballad, Pyaar Mangdi, on September 15. He says shooting for the video during the new normal was an experience worth remembering.

"I love crooning romantic songs. When this song came my way, I was super excited. It is a lovely song that will stay with you for a long time," said Jassie, about the song penned by Happy Raikoti and composed by Avvy Sra.

The music video was shot at Lake Louise, Calgary, Canada last month. The song was recorded at his studio in Saskatchewan, Canada, that he has set up in his basement.

Shooting amid the new normal was a rather unique experience for the team.

"It was a lovely experience shooting for the song in Canada. The locations are beautiful. We also hired local crew and shot keeping safety guidelines in mind. We had to take extra precautions during the shoot. All in all, it was an experience worth remembering," he shared.

–IANS