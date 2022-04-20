Jason Day, Jordan Spieth head foursome atop US Open leaderboard

Masters champion Jordan Spieth and ailing Aussie Jason Day headed up a foursome at the top of the US Open leaderboard after Saturday`s third round. Day, who shot a two-under 68 for a four-under 206 total, and Spieth (71) were joined at the top by American Dustin Johnson (70) and Branden Grace (70) of South Africa. Three strokes back were Louis Oosthuizen (66), Cameron Smith (69), Shane Lowry (70) and JB Holmes (71) as just eight players remained under-par heading into Sunday`s final round at Chambers Bay golf course. Six players are tied for ninth at one-over, comprising Brandt Snedeker, Andres Romero, Henrik Stenson, Tony Finau, Joost Luiten and second round co-leader Patrick Reed. Day provided the drama on Saturday as he climbed into a share of the lead, one day after collapsing on his final hole on Friday due to an attack of vertigo. Day had to fight through more bouts of vertigo, nausea and shakes to gut out his third round. World number one Rory McIlroy hit an array of superb shots, but at the end of the day his 70 meant he was still four over for the tournament and needing a minor miracle on Sunday. Phil Mickelson`s chances of finally winning a US Open after a record six runner-up finishes were wrecked when a 77 left him a distant 10 over. AFP