Jasmin Bhasin: Yoga teaches self-realisation

Mumbai: Actress Jasmin Bhasin says yoga teaches self-realisation and that it gives her awareness about her body.

Speaking on the occasion of International Yoga Day, which is celebrated on June 21, she said: "I think yoga gives me awareness not just about my body from the outside but also about my internal organs. I feel it''s very important because it teaches you self-realisation of your body. And breathing into all the organs and body parts is also very important to keep it healthy. It draws your attention towards your body and its abilities so that you can strengthen your mind too and not just your body."

The "Tashn-e-Ishq" star revealed that she practices yoga three days a week.

"It has changed my life. I sleep better, I eat better, it has changed my whole outlook. Breathing techniques in yoga help me keep my mind cool and stable," said Jasmin.

"I think everyone must practice yoga, especially during this time of COVID-19 pandemic to decrease stress and anxiety. It not only helps our physical health but also helps in maintaining a good mental health. Also, if you are suffering from some pain, it reduces it by releasing muscle tension. It improves the quality of life and you can actually feel the difference in yourself," said the "Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel" actress.

