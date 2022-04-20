Jashan Bhumkar's 'Aaj janey ki zid na karo' has over 1.98 lakh views in 24 hrs

New Delhi: New-age vocalist Jashan Bhumkar has attempted a contemporary rendition of the evergreen Ghazal "Aaj janey ki zid na karo", retaining its classical essence.

"I've tried to bring my own flavour to it by adding a few classical touches in the midst of a modern track." Jashan said.

"Given my years of live performance background, I have always been asked — and many times lovingly forced — by the audience to sing this song at concerts. In the recorded version up for release I've tried my best to do justice to the song that's been sung by many legends who I look up to," he added.

A music video of the song has been filmed on Jashan and actress Kashish Chopra. Shot across several scenic spots of Goa, including Vagator fort and Morjim beach, the song depicts a love story that leads to a beachside proposal. The video is directed by Aslam Khan.



Musical arrangement for the song, a recreation of Farida Khanum's original classic, has been done by Anurag Godbole. The song has garnered over 1.98 lakh views on YouTube in just over 24 hours of release.

–IANS





