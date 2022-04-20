Japuji Sahib is Beneficial to Humanity as a whole- Dr. Ali Abbas

Chandigarh (The Hawk): 'God handed over the holy sermon of Japuji Sahib to Guru Nanak Dev Ji for the benefit of humanity as a whole and not for any particular caste, colour or creed', said Dr. Ali Abbas, Chairperson, Department of Urdu, while speaking at the 2nd meeting of Bazam-e-Adab.

He added that the essence of all the spiritual literature stressed on the oneness of God and oneness of mankind. This message is the Central theme of Quran Sharief, Gita, Guru Granth Sahib, Bible and other religious scriptures, he added.

Presiding over the meeting, Prof. Rehana Parveen (Retd.) said that all religions and religious books had always preached love, compassion, mutual cooperation and peaceful co-existence.

Mr. Jaspreet Singh, a research scholar of the Urdu Department while speaking on Japuji Sahib said that the message of Japuji Sahib would always remain relevant to all the ages of the human society.