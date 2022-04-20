Japanese truck driver playing Pokemon Go kills pedestrian

Popular game now detects speed increase, asks if player is driving, company says A Japanese truck driver playing�Pokemon Go while driving hit two women, killing one and injuring�the other, in Japan's first death related to the Nintendo craze. The driver said he had been distracted by the game after his�arrest for negligent driving following the accident on Wednesday�evening, a spokesman for the Tokushima prefectural police said. "The driver is still in custody. No decision has been made�yet on whether to proceed with a prosecution," he added. A spokesman for Niantic Inc, which developed Pokemon Go�jointly with Nintendo affiliate Pokemon Company, said the�company had added a pop-up to the Pokemon Go screen when it�detected an increase in speed asking for confirmation the user�was not driving. He didn't say whether the developer would take further steps�to guard against accidents. A spokesman for Nintendo offered condolences to the family�of the dead woman. "Pokemon Company and Niantic endeavour to create an�environment where people can play the game safely and we will�continue to do that," he added when asked whether the company�would take any new measures to guard against accidents.

The popularity of augmented-reality Pokemon Go around the�world has generated crowds of people in parks and other public�places as user search for monsters, but has also been blamed for�injuries and robberies of distracted users. Signs at parks and other places in Japan have asked users to�avoid creating a nuisance. Pokemon incidents elsewhere have spurned warnings from�authorities for users to play responsibly. In Taiwan on Sunday Pokemon Go monster hunters caused a�stampede in Taipei blocking streets in the capital. Police there�have increased fines on scooter riders found playing the game in�traffic. News reports in July claimed that a Guatemalan teenager was�the first Pokemon fatality after he was shot breaking into a�house while playing the game. Also in July, Pokemon Go players were robbed of their�smartphones at gunpoint in a north London park in Britain, while�four teens in Missouri in the U.S. used the game to target�around a dozen people into armed robberies.