Japanese PM aims for digital transformation, green society

Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday said that the promotion of digital transformation and realization of a green society are the key priorities of his administration amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the virtual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Dialogues hosted by Malaysia on Friday, Suga pledged to tear down bureaucratic sectionalism, vested interests, and the habit of following past precedents in the Japanese society while advancing bold regulatory reforms, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Japanese Prime Minister reiterated his flagship policies of digital transformation and cutting greenhouse gas emissions in the country to net zero by 2050.

"As people's behavioural patterns shift due to Covid-19, accelerating digital transformation is crucial.

I will establish an agency in charge of digital transformation to serve as a command in the government," Suga said in his video message.

Meanwhile, the premier said his country would aspire for the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific through the early conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement.

He said Japan would continue to deepen cooperation with the business sector and contribute to the efforts of APEC.

— IANS