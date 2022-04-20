Japanese Foreign Minister on two-day visit from Jan 16

New Delhi: Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida will arrive here next week on a two-day visit during which he will hold talks with top leadership and co-chair the 8th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and he will will review all aspects of the bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Sawaraj will co-chair the 8th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue with the Japanese Foreign Minister on January 17. Kishida is arriving here on January 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had undertaken a visit to Japan in September last year during which the country promised to give USD 35 billion to India over the next 5 years for developmental projects. The two countries had also decided to enhance cooperation in defence and other strategic areas and also signed five pacts covering defence exchanges, cooperation in clean energy, roads and highways, healthcare and women while vowing to take their relationship to newer level. Japan also lifted ban on six Indian entities including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) which had been imposed in the aftermath of 1998 nuclear tests. PTI