Japanese Encephalitis on the verge of eradication: Yogi

Gorakhpur: Japanese Encephalitis (JE) that claimed hundreds of lives, year after year, in eastern Uttar Pradesh, is now on the verge of eradication.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Encephalitis that had wreaked havoc since the past 40 years will be wiped out in the next two years due to a sustained campaign.

While sharing statistics with reporters in Gorakhpur during his recent visit, the Chief Minister said that the death rate of encephalitis in the eastern part of the state has fallen by up to 95 per cent after 2016.

"The battle against encephalitis is in the last phase. The disease will be eradicated from the region in two years. We will also fight against Covid-19 in a similar manner,"he said.

He presented district wise data of encephalitis cases in Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Maharajganj and Deoria in the last four years showing a huge dip in the number of cases and death rate.

It may be recalled that the death of 60 children in three days at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur in August 2017, allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply, had led to a massive controversy.

Since then, Yogi Adityanath has ensured a massive sanitisation, sanitation and awareness campaign in the region, leading to a massive reduction in the number of Encephalitis cases.

—IANS