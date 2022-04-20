Japanese Baseball, Football League Matches Allow Fans In Stadiums

Tokyo: Nippon Professional Baseball and J-League matches will see crowds after more than 5,000 spectators were permitted to return to the stadiums in the wake of an easing of coronavirus restrictions in Japan.

As per a report on insidethegames.biz, both professional leagues have pushed for the maximum limit of 5,000 spectators to be increased by the government.

A report on Kyodo News said the baseball match between the Yokohama DeNA BayStars and Yomiuri Giants at Yokohama Stadium saw an attendance of 13,106 spectators.

It was the first time that the number of spectators had been above 10,000 since the coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a standstill.

As per the report, the J-League, Japan's top professional football league, saw an attendance of 11,854 in a match between Nagoya Grampus and Vissel Kobe.

