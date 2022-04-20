Japan Shows Interest In Investment In Tourism And Yoga

Dehradun: Japanese ambassador to India Mr. Kenji Hiramatsu has said that there are ample opportunities for investment in the fields of tourism, yoga and food processing in Uttarakhand. He was speaking at the 'Japan Partner Country' session of the Investors Summit -2018,on Sunday.

He said that historical and religious tourist places are of interest to Japanese tourists and for yoga they like Rishikesh and Haridwar. He showed interest in infrastructure development in tourism and yoga centres in Uttarakhand. He further said that Japan has expertise in food processing and assured MOUs for investment in food processing sector. Pointing towards sensitivity of Uttarakhand from earthquake point of view, he also assured the Japanese expertise in disaster mitigation. Secretary Uttarakhand Mr. R. Meenakashi Sundram said that Uttarakhand has risen as a new manufacturing hub in north India in the last ten years and to increase investments in the state, facilities have been increased in the new policies for industry and tourism and new tourism policy, electric vehicle promotion and IT policies have been framed.

He further said that Uttarakhand has trained man power and favourable atmosphere for industry. The Suzuki Motor Corporation has established new dimension in Indian economy and Japan is the third largest investor in India. He expected that Japan will invest heavily in Uttarakhand.

Mr Toru Umachi, senior representatives of Japan International Corporation gave a detailed presentation on the developmental works in economic and social sectors in India under JICA project.

Rajesh Dewan,Vice-president ,Danco said that the company started two wheeler project in Haridwar in 2008 and his company has supported holding of celebrations of Yoga, World Womens' Day and helped in social development of schools in Haridwar.

Takashi Suchia, Assistant Director General,JATRO also gave information about the projects in India by Japan External Trade Organisation