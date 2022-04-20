Japan says North Korea may have fired ballistic missile

Tokyo: North Korea may have fired a ballistic missile on Thursday, NHK reported citing the Japanese government.

The Japanese Defense Ministry sources said that at 07:06 am (local time) Thursday a missile, which was probably ballistic, was fired from the territory of North Korea. The missile fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Two launches of missiles were conducted from North Korea's territory last week.

On Wednesday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) had confirmed that North Korea fired two cruise missiles off the West Coast on March 21, marking Pyongyang's first missile test in about a year seen as testing US President Joe Biden's administration.

"We detected two projectiles presumed to be cruise missiles fired from the North's western port county of Onchon early Sunday," a JCS officer told reporters on Wednesday, reported Yonhap news agency.

He further informed that South Korean and US authorities have been analysing details and closely monitoring moves by North Korea. (ANI)