Japan extends visa validity for Indian nationals to 10 years

TOKYO: Japan is set to relax visa norms for Indian nationals as multiple-entry visa terms are to be doubled for people from the country to 10 years, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday. The move will also benefit Vietnamese nationals. The easing of visa rules, effective from February 15, will initially benefit businesspeople, academics and artists from the two countries, Japanese Kyodo news agency reported. The Foreign Ministry said that the move was part of the government's drive to increase the number of foreign tourists to Japan, as well as people-to-people The 10-year validity of multiple-entry visas is the longest issued by the Japanese government, the ministry said. "We hope that the relaxing of visa will increase repeat visits to Japan and enhance convenience in businesses," Kishida said. Holders of such multiple-entry visas will be restricted to visiting Japan for business and academic exchange purposes on their first visit but can enter Japan for tourism or to meet friends and families on subsequent trips, the ministry said. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the planned visa relaxation in his summit with Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of Vietnam's ruling Communist Party last September, and in his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi last December. In December, Modi had also announced that India will extend 'visa on arrival' to all Japanese citizens from March 1 this year.