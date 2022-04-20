Japan eases travel curbs for foreigners who aren't tourists

Tokyo : Starting from Thursday, Japan has relaxed travel restrictions on foreigners entering the country, but not for tourism purposes.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Japanese government had denied entry of people from 159 countries and regions, the country's public broadcaster NHK said in a news report.





Japan has already resumed business-people's travel to and from Vietnam, Taiwan and some other places where infection is under control.

Since restrictions are being eased globally, foreigners who are qualified for mid- and long-term stays, such as medical and educational professionals and students, as well as business-people, may be admitted to Japan.

But they are allowed to enter only if their sponsors, such as companies or organisations that employ them, ensure their quarantine for two weeks upon arrival in Japan.

The number of people who will be granted entry will also be limited, said the NHK report.

The government plans to gradually raise the cap while expanding the virus-testing system at airports.

— IANS