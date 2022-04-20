Japan determined to host Olympics in 2021: Suga





Tokyo: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has expressed Japan's determination to host the Olympics and Paralympics in the summer of 2021.

Virtually briefing the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday he said that hosting of these games would signify the triumph of the human will over the virus "In the summer of next year, Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic,".

Suga also expressed his willingness to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "As the new Prime Minister of Japan, I am ready to meet with Chairman Kim Jong Un without any conditions," Suga said in his debut address to the assembly.

He said that Japan wishes to normalize its relationship with DPRK in accordance with the Japan-DPRK Pyongyang Declaration.

As per the bilateral accord inked in 2002, both countries will seek to settle the nuclear and missile issue on the Korean Peninsula, as well as the issue of Japanese nationals allegedly abducted in the 1970s and 1980s.

Kyodo news agency also reported Suga saying that establishing a constructive relationship between Tokyo and Pyongyang will serve the interests of both sides and will contribute to regional peace and stability.

—UNI