Japan carries out trials on world's fastest bullet train, hits 360 kph record speed in test run

Pushing the limits of revolutionary mode of travel, Japan has started testing its fastest-ever bullet train, capable of reaching 400 kilometers per hour (249 mph), that accomplished a 360 kilometers per hour record speed in its test run, operator JR Central said on Saturday.

It was the fastest speed for the The N700s, the suffix stands for 'supreme' which is scheduled to commence commercial service in July on the Tokaido Shinkansen line linking Tokyo to Osaka, the company said in a statement.

Among other railway operators, East Japan Railway Co also plans a commercial bullet train service with a maximum speed of 360 kph by the spring of 2031, the Mainichi reported.

The test was conducted Friday night on a track between the western cities of Maibara and Kyoto, JR Central said.

The N700S's maximum speed in commercial operation in Japan will be 285 kph, the same as currently operating models, according to the railway firm.

Recently, a prototype of Japan's new shinkansen ALFA-X, capable of 360 kph, conducted a trial that hit 320 kilometers per hour. The prototype will be put into service by 2031.