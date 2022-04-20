Japan's ex-PM Abe not indicted over dinner party spending

Tokyo: Japanese prosecutors on Thursday said they had decided not to indict former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over allegations his support group failed to report spending related to annual parties thrown for Abe's supporters at Tokyo hotels in its political fund reports.

The prosecutors have instead issued a summary indictment for Hiroyuki Haikawa, a state-paid secretary to Abe, and will seek to fine him for failing to report in the group's political fund reports spending and revenue related to parties that were held on the eve of government-funded cherry blossom viewing events during Abe's premiership.

As well as being Abe's secretary, Haikawa, 61, also headed the political support group that organized the parties.

The parties held over a five-year period through last year cost 23 million yen (USD 222,000 ) with the amount being higher than revenue collected from attendees.

Many of the parties' guests were voters in Abe's constituency in Yamaguchi Prefecture, in western Japan.

The indictment said that Haikawa did not record the income and expenditures for the opulent dinner parties held between 2016 and 2019.

Haikawa admitted that he didn't keep legal records of the spending and expenditure related to the parties, in violation of Japan's political funds' control law, sources close to the matter said.

