Japan's Eiki Takahashi smashes world best for 10,000m race walk

Inzai: Japan's Eiki Takahashi won the 10,000m race walk event at the Juntendo University Long Distance meeting by completing in a record time 37:25.21.

Takahashi managed to hold off a strong challenge from 2018 World Race Walking Team Championships 20km winner Koki Ikeda, who finished second in 37:25.90 on Saturday, according to World Athletics.

Ikeda had clocked a Japanese 5,000m race walk record of 18:20.14 - the fastest time in the world for 12 years - just three weeks ago on the same track.

Yuta Koga, the World University Games bronze medallist, was at the third spot with timing of 37:35.00.

Earlier in 2014 and 2015, Takahashi had set Asian records for the 10,000m race but both were relatively short-lived, as was his 1:18:03 Japanese record for the 20km race walk in 2015.

