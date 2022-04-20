Japan's Crown Prince Ascension Ceremony Starts In Tokyo

Tokyo: Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito's ascension ceremony started in the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, 85-year-old Emperor Akihito officially abdicated the throne in favour of his 59-year-old son, Naruhito. He has become the first Japanese emperor to voluntarily step down. Prince Naruhito's ascension marks the end of the Heisei era and the beginning of the Reiwa era. The ceremony is attended Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the cabinet ministers and representatives of legislative, judiciary and executive branches. Satsuki Katayama, the minister for regional revitalization and female empowerment, has become the first woman in centuries to witness the ceremony, which is usually off-limits to women. Shortly after the ceremony, Naruhito is expected to have his first audience with senior officials of the legislative, judiciary and executive branches. UNI