Janmashtami In Mathura Should Be Celebrated Like Deepostava Of Ayodhya: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura should be celebrated the way Deepotsav is celebrated in Ayodhya, but it should also be kept in mind that the core spirit of the celebrations should remain intact.

Ramnavami celebrations of Ayodhya, Navratri celebration of Vindhyachal and all the Shakti Peeths should be celebrated in the same way, he said at a meeting with Braj Teerth Development Board here on Thursday.

"And if you will be able to make this happen then all these events should be able to gain global recognition and tourists from all over the world would be attracted to it. And this would boost tourism in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

Chief Minister said all the developmental projects should be completed within time, maintaining the quality and standard. "There should be mandatory third party monitoring for every development work," he said.

Chief Minister said, 'All the places related to Lord Shri Krishna should be well lit and halogen lights should be replaced with LED lights. Message from pilgrim places spread to the world, and hence for the environment conservation plastic should be completely banned from these places," he said. "The ban should be expanded to all the products which are made of plastic including thermo coal," he added.

He reiterated that there should be 'drive' and 'mission' to make people aware of the dangers of use of polythene and there should be special focus on plantation for water conservation.

CM said the state has a vast potential in field of tourism and there has been less work than expected in this field.

"There should be a specific scheme for every district and if required then capable officers should be appointed on deputation in departments. Considering the potential of Eco –Tourism, officers from forest department can be very helpful in this regard, " Mr Yogi maintained.

CM further directed to see the possibilities of use of offerings in temples like flowers for making, Itra and incense sticks.

During the meeting, discussion was also held for overall development of Vindhyachal on lines of Kashi Vishwanath.

Braj Teerth Development Board was formed on August 20, 2017 and this was the second meeting of the board. In 2018-19 provision of INR 100 Crore was made for the development of the region and Rs 86 Crore were allocated. Around two dozen projects are underway and Chief Minister has directed officials to complete the projects before November. During the meeting, Chief Secretary Anoop Chandra pandey, Vice President of Braj Teerth development board Shailja Kant Mishra, ACS Tourism Awanish Awasthi and officers of the other departments concerned were present. UNI