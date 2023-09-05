    Menu
    Janmashtami celebrations in Mathura dedicated to ISRO scientists

    Pankaj Sharma
    September 5, 2023
    Last Updated:

    Mathura: Janmashtami celebrations at Shri Krishna Janmasthan temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura this year will be dedicated to ISRO scientists for the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission.Kapil Sharma, secretary, Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, said, “The improvised abode where the deity will sit on September 7 midnight is named ‘Somnath Pushp Bangla’ to highlight the efforts of ISOP chairman S. Somnath.”

    He further said, “The special attire for the Krishna idol has been named ‘Pragyan Prabhas’, after the Pragyan rover. Designers from Bengal and Delhi are giving final touches to the special attire.”

    Temple management body member Gopeshwar Nath Chaturvedi said, “Chandrayaan-3 has reached the Moon’s South Pole. On such a great achievement, every citizen of the nation hails the tenacity, sacrifice and hard work of the scientists.”

    In a special and grand celebration of the 5,250th birth anniversary of Chandravanshi Lord Krishna, features to celebrate ISRO scientists have been incorporated. A special artwork of Pragyan rover will be placed at the sacred Bhagwat Bhavan, in front of the deity’s seat.

    On August 23, the day the lander module Pragyan touched down, special prayers were offered at key temples in Mathura for its success. 

    —IANS

