    Menu
    India

    Janmashtami celebrated with pomp and gaiety across India

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    September7/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Mathura/Mumbai: On Thursday, the country celebrated Janmashtami with great pomp and circumstance; millions of devotees flocked to the major temples in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, the city where Lord Krishna was born.

    People were greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that he hoped that "every member of my family," a metaphor for residents, would find renewed vigour and excitement in life. Modi concluded his X post with, "Jai Shri Krishna."

    According to reports, Amit Shah, the home minister of India, would go to the ISKCON temple in East of Kailash, in south Delhi, to pray.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Janmashtami India Lord Krishna temples Mathura Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi ISKCON temple home minister Amit Shah Jai Shri Krishna
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in