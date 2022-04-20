Janko Tipsarevic makes triumphant return, saves two match points in Houston

New Delhi: Former World No. 8 Janko Tipsarevic made a triumphant return to the ATP Tour by surviving two match points against Guilherme Clezar on Tuesday in the first round of the US Men's Clay Court Championship. The Serbian beat the Brazilian qualifier 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7) to win for the first time since October 1, 2013. Tipsarevic hadn't played in more than 500 days after surgeries on his left foot, which nearly ended his career. With his friend Novak Djokovic watching the match, the Belgrade native showed no sign of discomfort during the marathon match which lasted two hours and 38 minutes in Houston. The World No.1 then tweeted a grab of the match, saying, "So happy to see @TipsarevicJanko play his first ATP match in 17months! Idemo Jankela!"