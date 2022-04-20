Janhvi on house help testing COVID-19 positive: Staying at home the best solution

Mumbai: After a domestic help in their residence tested COVID-19 positive, actress Janhvi Kapoor has urged everyone to stay indoors, saying being at home is still the best solution.

"Staying at home is still the best solution we have. Stay safe everyone," wrote Janhvi on Instagram.

Along with the note, she shared the detailed statement her father, producer Boney Kapoor, has posted on Tuesday while declaring that Charan Sahu, a house help at the Kapoor residence, had tested positive. "Myself, my children and the other staff at home are all fine and none of us is showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven''t left our home since the lockdown started. We are thankful to Govt of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advice given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that Charan (the house help) would soon recover and be back at home with us," went Boney Kapoor''s statement.

The domestic help Charan Sahu, aged 23, has been living with Kapoor and his family at their residence in Green Acres, Lokhandwala Complex. He had been unwell since Saturday evening, and Kapoor sent him for a test. Charan tested COVID-19 positive, following which he was kept in isolation. Subsequently, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and government staff arrived at the Kapoor residence and took away Charan for quarantine.

