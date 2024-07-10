Janhvi Kapoor shells out boss lady vibes in new posters of 'Ulajh'

The highly anticipated film 'Ulajh', starring Janhvi Kapoor, has released new posters, revealing a captivating boss lady vibe.

Mumbai: Keeping fans on their toes, makers of the highly anticipated 'Ulajh' starring Janhvi Kapoor, unveiled new posters on Wednesday.

The first poster features Janhvi Kapoor along with her co-stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang. They all look intense.

Janhvi can be seen giving a boss lady vibe as decked up in suit and holding a file that read, "Confidential."

She carries a mysterious expression on her face, making her fans more excited about new update of the movie.

Sharing the posters, she wrote, "Every face tells a story and every story is a trap! Iss #Ulajh ko Suljhao in cinemas near you from 2nd Aug! #UlajhInCinemas2ndAug!"

As soon as the posters were shared, fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

Janhvi's sister Anshula Kapoor wrote, "Yass."

Shanaya Kapoor dropped heart and clapping emojis.

Ulajh delves into the life of a young diplomat, an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, portraying the challenges and complexities she faces in her career and personal life.

Recently, the makers dropped the teaser of the film.

In the 56-second video, Jahnvi is shown determined to seek revenge against those who betrayed her and her country.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram, the 'Mili' actress wrote, "Enter the world of lies, deceit and betrayals- #Ulajh in cinemas on the 5th of July."

Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the patriotic thriller film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew, of 'The Poacher' fame, in lead roles.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, the project follows the journey of a young IFS officer, belonging to a prominent family of patriots, who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from her home turf, at a career-defining post.

Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan, this new-age thriller promises to be unlike anything else audiences have seen in this genre.

Excited to be a part of 'Ulajh', Janhvi earlier said, "When I was approached with the script of 'Ulajh', it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone and portraying a character based in the celebrated world of the Indian Foreign Services was just that. Just as the name of the film suggests, my character and the story have so many layers, emotions, and parameters, which is challenging and exciting at the same time. I am thrilled for the audience to see me in this new role envisioned by Sudhanshu, who has such a fresh approach towards dealing with this genre. I am also looking forward to working with such talented co-actors and a development studio like Junglee Pictures for the first time."

It also stars Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Gupta and Jitendra Joshi in pivotal roles.

'Ulajh', which was previously slated for release on July 5, will now be released on August 2.

—ANI