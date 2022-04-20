Janhvi Kapoor shares a ''sun kissed'' photograph

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor treated fans and followers with a sun-kissed photograph of herself.

Janhvi shared the photograph on Instagram Stories. In the image, the sun rays add glow to her face.

Amid lockdown, a childhood snapshot of actress Janhvi Kapoor posted by her mother, the late superstar Sridevi a few years back, was trending all of Thursday.

In the picture that Sridevi posted on Twitter back in 2016, Janhvi is a bald toddler. She looks too cute for words sporting a red bindi and a gold chain that runs till way below her tummy!

Recently, Janhvi recreated the popular number "Salaam" from the 2006 film "Umrao Jaan".

Janhvi took to Instagram, where she is seen performing Kathak on the number "Salaam" from the JP Dutta film. The song was was originally picturised on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", "RoohiAfza" "Takht" and "Dostana 2".

