Janhvi Kapoor ran 1,000 meters barefoot in Bhopal for 'Ulajh' climax scene

Janhvi's immersion in her role was evident as she transitioned from a polished diplomat to a rugged officer, showcasing her dedication and resulting in visible injuries.

Mumbai: Actor Janhvi Kapoor's latest film, Ulajh has captivated audiences not just for its storyline but also for Kapoor's intense dedication to her role.

In a key scene shot in Bhopal, Janhvi, who portrays an IFS officer in the film, had to run 1000 meters barefoot through the city's narrow and crowded streets.

In a press note shared by Ulajh's PR team, Universal Communications, director Sudhanshu Saria shared insights into the challenges faced during the filming of this scene.

"Our movie was extensively shot in London, but the most crucial climax scene was shot in Bhopal. The night before our shoot, the set that was built got destroyed due to rain. We had to prep the location again and had a very small window to shoot this crucial sequence. Before we began, Janhvi and I discussed Suhana's mindset for the scene," she said.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/rashmika-mandanna-calls-vijay-deverakonda's-'vd-12'-poster-%22madness%22

"As soon as the camera started rolling, Janhvi became so absorbed in her role that every step she took reflected her character, Suhana. By the end of the shoot, despite visible injuries from running barefoot on the rugged road, she was so immersed in her character that she barely felt the pain. Janhvi seamlessly transitioned from a polished diplomat to a rugged officer defending her country, outdoing herself in every frame," she added.

Ulajh, an espionage thriller produced by Junglee Pictures, also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. The film follows Suhana Bhatia, the youngest Deputy High Commissioner, as she navigates a challenging mission in London. The cast includes Adil Hussain, Meiyang Chang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. Written by Saria and Parveez Shaikh, the dialogues are by Atika Chauhan.

—ANI