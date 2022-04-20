Janhvi Kapoor Goes Pink In Glamour

Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been hunting for a whiff of glamour in her album of throwback pictures, going by her new social media post.

The actress took to Instagram to share a glammed-up picture from her album, writing: "#tb because I'm not feeling so glam these dayz."

In the image, Janhvi wears a soft pink top. She opts for rose gold-toned eyes, with glossy pink lips and rosy cheeks. Curly hair falls over her shoulder. Hewr fans have loved the picture. A user wrote "super hot", while another commented: "gorgeous". A fan commented: "Beautiful girl", while another shared "super gorgeous girl with lots of glamour." The actress was last seen in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", and will next be seen in films such as "RoohiAfza" "Takht" and "Dostana 2". —IANS