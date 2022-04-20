Janhvi Kapoor can still smell mom Sridevi in her dressing room

Mumbai: The lockdown period has allowed actress Janhvi Kapoor to realise the importance of the little things of life. Taking to social media, Janhvi penned a post sharing what she has learnt during this time.

From learning the value of food to understanding the importance of her father's love and realising how badly she misses her mother, late actress Sridevi, self-isolation has been a period rich with realisations for the young actress.

"I've learnt that I can still smell my mother in her dressing room. I've learnt that I'm a better painter in my head than in real life. I've learnt that Khushi (Janhvi's younger sister) is definitely the cooler sister. I've learnt that I have the funniest friends in the world," she wrote.

Janhvi added: "I learned that my father misses me. Before lockdown, whenever he was home; he would wail for me and Khushi to come back from work or from meetings or from our friends houses to spend time with us. I would never see him wait.

"But when I wake up now and go across the hall and see him alone on the sofa smiling because he has us to himself the whole day, I can picture him sitting in the same place wailing alone for us to come home."

She also realised how much she loves movies.

"I have learnt that I love movies. More than I love anything. I love watching them, and thinking about them and dreaming about them. I love life. And it's precious, and fragile. And I've been blessed with a great one. I look forward to everything that this process is going to make me value again. I encourage all of you to be open to it if you can afford to because most people don't know how they are going to survive this."

On the work front, Janhvi, who made her debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in "Dhadak", will be next seen in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl".

–IANS