    Janhvi gives shoutout to ‘sunshine’ Khushi for ‘The Archies’

    Pankaj Sharma
    December6/ 2023
    Janhvi Kapoor Radiates Support for Sister Khushi's Debut: Embracing Family Magic in 'The Archies' Premiere Excitement on Netflix's Horizon

    Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor

    Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor has turned cheerleader for her sister Khushi, whom she called her sunshine, for her debut project ‘The Archies’.

    Janhvi took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a picture with her sister Khushi. In the image, the ‘Roohi’ actress is seen hugging her sister, who is seen wearing her mother’s dress and jewelry for the premiere of the upcoming film.

    Janhvi captioned the image: “The sunshine of my life and now sunshine in cinema. You are magical.”

    ‘The Archies’ is directed by Zoya Akhtar. It stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda. The film is scheduled for release on Netflix on 7 December 2023.

    The film is set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang navigate romance, friendship and the future of Riverdale as developers threaten to destroy a beloved park.

    —IANS

